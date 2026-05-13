IPL 2026: PBKS aim to halt slump, host MI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in pursuit of ending their losing streak in IPL 2026. The season's 58th match, starting 7:30pm IST, will be held at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on May 14. The Kings, who started with an unbeaten streak of seven matches, have now lost four consecutive games. MI have nothing to lose as they have been knocked out of the playoff race. Notably, PBKS defeated MI in their previous clash this season.

Match details Pitch report and conditions The picturesque HPCA Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions with a small boundary. However, seamers are rewarded with movement in the air and off the surface with the new ball. The first and only game at this venue this season saw DC chase down 211 against the Kings. According to AccuWeather, Dharamsala can have overcast conditions with the temperature around 20 degrees Celsius.

Team form PBKS continue to struggle; MI have room for changes After a stellar start, PBKS are coming off four successive defeats. They need to address their bowling and fielding woes. Captain Shreyas Iyer has admitted that the team is in a tough spot due to its own mistakes. Despite a strong unit, the team's bowlers have struggled recently. Notably, PBKS didn't introduce spin in the entire game against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. And MI are fretting over skipper Hardik Pandya's availability. They can now afford to make changes, being eliminated.

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Lineups A look at likely XIIs PBKS (Probable XII): Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal, and Yash Thakur. MI (Probable XII): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, and Raghu Sharma.

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Information Here's the head-to-head record Although MI boast five IPL trophies compared to PBKS's none, the head-to-head cannot separate the two teams much. As per ESPNcricinfo, MI have claimed 17 wins in 35 games against the Kings. The remaining 18 games went in PBKS's favor.

Milestones Key milestones on offer PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer requires 30 more to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. He is also closing in on 350 fours in the IPL. Jasprit Bumrah requires two more to get to 350 wickets in T20s. Another 50-plus score can propel Rohit Sharma to 50 half-centuries in the IPL. He also eyes 12,500 T20 runs (12491*). Marcus Stoinis can touch the 7,500-run mark in T20s (7,466).