IPL 2026: Unbeaten PBKS host SRH in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. It will be a day game of the Saturday double-header, starting 3:30pm IST, at Maharaja Yadavindra International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. PBKS have had a fine start with two wins from three matches and a rain-affected no-result against Kolkata Knight Riders. And SRH have lost two of their encounters so far.

Match conditions Pitch report and weather details The first match hosted by Mullanpur this season saw hosts PBKS chase down 163 against Gujarat Titans. The pitch here is known to be balanced with consistent bounce and pace, favoring high-scoring matches. Seamers get early assistance, while batters can dominate once settled. The Chandigarh weather during the day is expected to be clear with no signs of dew. Therefore, the toss-winning side could elect to bat.

PBKS lineup PBKS remain unbeaten PBKS's last match against KKR at Eden Gardens was washed out after 3.4 overs. They dominated the proceedings, with Xavier Bartlett viciously swinging the ball. Expect the unbeaten Kings to enter the SRH game with the same line-up. Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

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SRH lineup SRH falter without Pat Cummins On the other hand, SRH faltered against Lucknow Super Giants at home, also a day game. They were battered by Mohammed Shami's Powerplay exploits, managing 156/9. LSG, despite stumbling, chased it down with Rishabh Pant's timely fifty. SRH's bowling looks weak without Pat Cummins. Probable XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (captain and wicket-keeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, and Jaydev Unadkat.

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Information Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have clashed in 24 IPL games. SRH hold the upper hand with 17 victories, with PBKS winning 7. In a solitary head-to-head clash in Mullanpur, SRH prevailed.