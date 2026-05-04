IPL 2026: A look at biggest underperformers so far

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some riveting matches since it began on March 28. While the 19th season unleashed bright talents who made the headlines, some of the biggest names failed to live up to expectations. As the race for the playoffs narrows down, have a look at the biggest underperformers so far.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav had his best IPL season last year, where he scored 717 runs with a strike rate of 167.91. However, he struggled with the bat during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup despite leading India to the title. His torrid run continued in the ongoing IPL season. With a solitary half-century to show, his low scores have haunted MI.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran has had a similar trajectory in IPL 2026. One of the most feared T20 batters, Pooran has scored just 4 sixes from eight games this season. Pooran, whose strike rate touched nearly 200 last season, is striking at under 100 at the moment. With 82 runs from eight games, his average reads 10.25.

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#3 Rishabh Pant (LSG) Pooran's captain, Rishabh Pant, is also struggling to justify his ₹27 crore price tag. The Indian batter has looked scratchy, scoring just 189 runs from eight games at an average of 27.00. His tally includes a rate of 126.84 and a 50-plus score. His captaincy hasn't been great either, with LSG sitting at the bottom as of now.

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#4 Hardik Pandya (MI) Another captain has a spot in this list - MI's Hardik Pandya. Under his leadership, the five-time champions are just above the Super Giants at the moment. After eight games, the Indian all-rounder averages 20.85 with the bat, including a strike rate of 136.44. Hardik hasn't been backing himself as a bowler, either, taking just four wickets with an economy of 11.90.