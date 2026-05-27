IPL 2026: Why Qualifier 1 winner RCB have an edge

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the IPL 2026 final after beating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. It has been a concerted performance from RCB, who earlier topped the league stage standings. The Royal Challengers now have nearly five days to rejuvenate, thereby gaining an upper hand. They will travel to Ahmedabad for the final scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Format Format gives RCB an advantage As per the current format, the top four teams in the league standings qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) reaches the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 marches into the final. Therefore, the Qualifier 1 winner gets a certain window before playing the big final.

Performance Can RCB win second successive title? RCB's journey to the playoffs this year was marked by a strong Net Run Rate (+0.783), which helped them secure a spot in Qualifier 1. RCB (1st), Gujarat Titans (2nd), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (3rd) finished with 18 points. The Royal Challengers can now be the third side to win successive IPL titles. As of now, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the only sides with this double.

Advertisement