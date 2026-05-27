IPL 2026: Why Qualifier 1 winner RCB have an edge
What's the story
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the IPL 2026 final after beating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. It has been a concerted performance from RCB, who earlier topped the league stage standings. The Royal Challengers now have nearly five days to rejuvenate, thereby gaining an upper hand. They will travel to Ahmedabad for the final scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Format
Format gives RCB an advantage
As per the current format, the top four teams in the league standings qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) reaches the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 marches into the final. Therefore, the Qualifier 1 winner gets a certain window before playing the big final.
Performance
Can RCB win second successive title?
RCB's journey to the playoffs this year was marked by a strong Net Run Rate (+0.783), which helped them secure a spot in Qualifier 1. RCB (1st), Gujarat Titans (2nd), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (3rd) finished with 18 points. The Royal Challengers can now be the third side to win successive IPL titles. As of now, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the only sides with this double.
Break
Break would recharge RCB's match-winners
RCB have appeared to be one of the most balanced sides on paper, with all bases covered. Even with injuries to Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell, they have Venkatesh Iyer, who rose to the occasion. While Rajat Patidar has been leading from the front, the exploits of Virat Kohli, Bhunveshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya require no introduction. A five-day break would certainly recharge them.