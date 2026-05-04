IPL 2026: Phil Salt returns to UK for scans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt has flown back to the UK for scans on a finger injury. The injury has kept him out of RCB's last three matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. ESPNcricinfo reported that Salt hurt his left-hand finger while attempting a diving stop near the deep backward square leg boundary during their home game against Delhi Capitals on April 18.

Team impact Bethell to continue opening for RCB With Salt's absence, Jacob Bethell will continue to open the batting for RCB in IPL 2026. The team has not officially revealed the details of Salt's injury but hopes he will recover in time to return later this month. This is crucial as RCB looks to defend their IPL title, which they won for the first time last season.

Player's form Salt had been in fine form Before his injury, Salt had a great start to the season with 202 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 168.33. He had been giving RCB explosive starts at the top of the order. The timing of this injury is particularly unfortunate for Salt as he had praised the team environment under director of cricket Mo Bobat, head coach Andy Flower, and batting mentor Dinesh Karthik.

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