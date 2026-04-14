IPL 2026, RCB vs LSG: Key player matchups

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday. The match will be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has seen 200-plus totals across all four innings. While RCB have lost only one match, the Super Giants eye a comeback from their defeat to Gujarat Titans. Here are the key player matchups.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami Although Virat Kohli had a rare off day against Mumbai Indians, he is expected to start with the same intensity. He will be facing a fired-up Mohammed Shami, who has been bowling with dead-eye accuracy. According to ESPNcricinfo, Shami has dismissed Kohli five times across 12 T20 innings. The latter has a strike rate of 138.96 in this battle.

#2 Rishabh Pant vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar It will be interesting to see if Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls to Rishabh Pant during the match. Although Pant has been under the scanner due to his low strike rate, his numbers against Bhuvi are bright. The Indian batter has struck Bhuvnehswar at a staggering 222.22 across nine T20 innings. The right-arm pacer has dismissed Pant only once.

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