IPL 2026: RCB host LSG at high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday. The match will be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has seen 200-plus totals across all four innings. RCB won both the matches, first chasing down 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and then defending 250 against Chennai Super Kings. Will the Rishabh Pant-led Super Giants, who lost to Gujarat Titans, topple RCB's home advantage?

Details Pitch report and weather The Chinnaswamy ground has been a graveyard for bowlers, with the small boundaries further denting their plight. The high-scoring nature of the two matches this season here is a testament to this. Even 220 won't be safe here. According to AccuWeather, Bengaluru will have clear weather during the match with no chances of rain. It could be cloudy in phases.

Team strengths RCB's batting vs LSG's bowling RCB boast one of the strongest batting line-ups this season. With all in-form batters, the side has crossed 200 in every match. Although Virat Kohli had a rare off day against Mumbai Indians, he is expected to play with the same intensity. On the other hand, LSG's bowling attack is led by Mohammed Shami, who has troubled the opposition with deadeye accuracy. It will also be a perfect platform for Nicholas Pooran to regain his form.

Advertisement

Lineups A look at Probable XIIs RCB (Probable XII): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, and Suyash Sharma. LSG (Probable XII): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, and Prince Yadav.

Advertisement

Information Here's the head-to-head record LSG and RCB have met six times in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Super Giants have won two matches, with RCB pocketing four wins. It is worth noting that LSG have a perfect 2-0 record against RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Numbers Players in spotlight RCB skipper Patidar has hammered a half-century in two of his four outings, striking at 214.28. His 18 sixes are the joint-most for a player this season, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. And despite playing a sluggish knock against MI, Kohli's strike rate is over 160 (162.72). Meanwhile, Pant's strike rate of 130.37 requires improvement. Spinner Krunal Pandya has been impressive with his variations, taking five wickets at 23.60. Prince Yadav owns six wickets at 8.80 so far.