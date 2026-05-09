IPL 2026: Here's why RCB can dominate MI in Raipur
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to bounce back from a two-match losing streak when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur on Sunday. Despite this mid-tournament slump, RCB still stands third on the points table with six wins from 10 matches. Meanwhile, MI's playoff hopes are all but over, as they own just three wins from 10 matches. Here we look at why RCB can dominate the upcoming game.
Match preview
Can RCB's batting line-up falter again?
Though RCB's batting unit has faltered in recent games, they still boast a formidable line-up. They must back themselves to make a mark against a struggling MI bowling attack. On top of that, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have been sensational across phases but particularly with the new ball. Spinners Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya have also done well in the middle overs.
MI
Concerns in the MI camp
Though openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton powered MI in their last outing against LSG, the team still has several issues to solve. Their bowling has been a massive letdown, with Jasprit Bumrah's form being concerning. Their middle order has also not fired despite the presence of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Hardik Pandya missed the last match against LSG due to back spasms, with Suryakumar Yadav in his absence. The former's potential absence against RCB can hurt MI's combination.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma. RCB Probable XII: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar.