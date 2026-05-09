RCB are currently placed third on the table (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why RCB can dominate MI in Raipur

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:22 pm May 09, 202606:22 pm

What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to bounce back from a two-match losing streak when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur on Sunday. Despite this mid-tournament slump, RCB still stands third on the points table with six wins from 10 matches. Meanwhile, MI's playoff hopes are all but over, as they own just three wins from 10 matches. Here we look at why RCB can dominate the upcoming game.