IPL 2026: DC sign Rehan Ahmed as Ben Duckett's replacement
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) have signed England's leg-spin all-rounder Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The move comes after Duckett withdrew from his IPL contract last month to focus on regaining form and saving his Test career after a disappointing Ashes series. Ahmed will join DC for ₹75 lakh, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Ban implications
Duckett's withdrawal could lead to a ban
Duckett's last-minute withdrawal from IPL 2026 is likely to result in a two-year ban from the league, as per its rules. The decision comes after his England teammate Harry Brook was handed a similar ban for pulling out of his contract with DC just before the start of the 2025 season.
Career overview
His overall T20 stats
Ahmed has played a total of 97 T20 matches, taking 85 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13 while scoring 1,071 runs at a strike rate of just under 126. His addition to the DC squad is expected to bolster their spin attack, which already features captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav among others.