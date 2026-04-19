Rinku Singh powers KKR to maiden win of IPL 2026 

Rinku Singh starred in Kolkata Knight Riders' maiden win of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 19. Rinku smashed a stellar 53* (34) after KKR slumped to 85-6 while chasing 156 against Rajasthan Royals. He added a 76-run stand off 37 balls with Anukul Roy. While KKR finally opened their account, Rinku recorded his maiden half-century of IPL 2026.

Knock Rinku rescues KKR After a poor start in the Powerplay, KKR were six down before the 100-run mark. With KKR requiring 69 runs off 36 balls, an out-of-form Rinku struggled to find boundaries. The Indian batter, who was at 13 off 14 balls, upped the ante by attacking Ravi Bishnoi and Jofra Archer in successive balls. This brought the required run-rate down.

Information Rinku seals chase with six Archer bowled the penultimate over as KKR required 21 runs to win. Anukul's audacious maximum left 11 runs in the final over. Smashing Brijesh Sharma for successive boundaries, Rinku showed his class. He smacked a six to seal the match.

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Milestone Rinku attains these feats Rinku's unbeaten 53 was studded with 5 fours and 2 sixes. According to Cricbuzz, this is the fourth-highest score for KKR at No. 6 or below in a successful IPL run-chase. Andre Russell tops this list with an unbeaten 70 (31) against Punjab Kings in 2022. Rinku's unbeaten 76-run stand was the highest for the seventh wicket or lower in a successful IPL run-chase.

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