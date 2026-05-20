We are a f *ing good team: LSG's Rishabh Pant
What's the story
Captain Rishabh Pant said he is proud of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unit after the side's ninth defeat in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite their poor performance, Pant stood by his team, saying, "We are a f***ing good team." The statement came after LSG lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Performance review
Batting woes for LSG
LSG has struggled with their batting this season, with skipper Pant continuing his poor run. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has seven sub-20 scores in his 12 innings. Nicholas Pooran's woeful run has also been among the major factors. Team director Tom Moody admitted that the underwhelming performance of their middle order is a major reason for their position on the points table.
Bowling defense
Bowlers under pressure on flat wicket
In the match against the Royals, LSG's bowlers were put under pressure by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo scored 93 (38) and 43 (23) respectively. With Dhruv Jurel's 53* (38), RR chased down 221 in 19.1 overs. Pant defended his team, saying that on a flat wicket like this, there's less margin for error for bowlers. He emphasized the importance of sticking to a simple plan and executing it one ball at a time.
Strategy explanation
Pant explains why he introduced Shahbaz Ahmed late
Pant explained why he introduced left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed only in the last over of the match. He said it was because they were up against left-handers who had been batting for some time. "I didn't want that, because Rathi was there in the side, so why take a chance on Shahbaz when Rathi was there in the side?"