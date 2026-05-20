We are a f *ing good team: LSG's Rishabh Pant

Captain Rishabh Pant said he is proud of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unit after the side's ninth defeat in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite their poor performance, Pant stood by his team, saying, "We are a f***ing good team." The statement came after LSG lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Performance review Batting woes for LSG LSG has struggled with their batting this season, with skipper Pant continuing his poor run. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has seven sub-20 scores in his 12 innings. Nicholas Pooran's woeful run has also been among the major factors. Team director Tom Moody admitted that the underwhelming performance of their middle order is a major reason for their position on the points table.

Bowling defense Bowlers under pressure on flat wicket In the match against the Royals, LSG's bowlers were put under pressure by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo scored 93 (38) and 43 (23) respectively. With Dhruv Jurel's 53* (38), RR chased down 221 in 19.1 overs. Pant defended his team, saying that on a flat wicket like this, there's less margin for error for bowlers. He emphasized the importance of sticking to a simple plan and executing it one ball at a time.

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