MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma returns; Hardik Pandya misses out 

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 47 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium. In a surprising turn of events, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side tonight as regular captain Hardik Pandya is unwell. The decision was made considering the humid conditions and an expectation that the pitch would become more favorable for batting in the second innings.

Player update Rohit Sharma returns for MI The biggest news for the home crowd is the return of Rohit Sharma to the playing XI. After nearly three weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, he has been declared fit to start. His inclusion is expected to give a major boost to an MI batting order that has struggled with consistency. In four matches this season, Rohit has scored 137 runs at an average of 45.66. His tally includes a strike rate of 165.06.

Tactical shift Bosch replaces Boult in MI's bowling attack Mumbai Indians have made a major change to their bowling attack, bringing in Corbin Bosch for Trent Boult. The move indicates a tactical shift in how the home side plans to use its overseas slots. The decision to bowl first is also heavily influenced by high humidity levels at Wankhede Stadium and the dew factor expected later in the match.

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LSG Inglis makes debut for LSG In other news, Josh Inglis has made his debut for LSG. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter had limited availability for IPL 2026 due to his wedding. During his stint with Punjab Kings last season, Inglis scored a total of 278 runs at 30.88 (SR: 162.57). Another LSG debutant, 22-year-old middle-order batter Akshat Raghuwanshi has received his maiden IPL cap. Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, and George Linde miss out for LSG as Avesh Khan returns.

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