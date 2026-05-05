IPL: Rohit Sharma powers MI to record run-chase against LSG

Mumbai Indians (MI) kept their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff hopes alive with a stunning six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Rohit Sharma made a blistering 84 off just 44 deliveries, hitting seven sixes in the process. The win was particularly special as it marked MI's highest successful run chase in IPL history. Notably, this match marked Rohit's comeback as he had missed the last few games due to hamstring issues.

Match highlights Rohit's blistering knock propels MI to victory Despite missing out on a well-deserved third IPL century, Rohit's explosive innings helped MI chase down a daunting target of 229 with eight balls to spare. Alongside Ryan Rickelton (84), the former MI skipper added a massive 143-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit and Rickelton now the list of the most 100-plus stands for MI, having registered their third century partnership. Meanwhile, Rohit eventually fell to Manimaran Siddharth in the 14th over.

Stats Here are his IPL numbers Rohit smoked seven fours and six sixes en route to his 44-ball 84. This was his 49th IPL fifty, as he also owns two tons. The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Rohit has raced to 7,267 runs from 277 matches at an average of 30.15 (133.07). His IPL 2026 tally reads 221 runs from five games at 55.25 (SR: 174.01). This was his second fifty.

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