IPL: Rohit Sharma sits out against GT; return date uncertain

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma missed his second successive match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a hamstring injury. He sat out of MI's latest clash against Gujarat Titans, who elected to field, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit suffered the injury during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Notably, MI handed debuts to Danish Malewar and Krish Bhagat.

Injury Details on Rohit's injury Rohit hurt his hamstring during the second innings of the match against RCB and had to retire hurt in the sixth over of the run chase. He underwent scans, but the reports were inconclusive. Therefore, his return date has been shrouded in mystery. In Rohit's absence, South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has been opening the innings.

Team adjustments Bhagat, Malewar make their debuts for MI At the toss, MI captain Hardik Pandya admitted that they would have preferred to bowl first as well. In a surprising move, the five-time champions handed debuts to two players: Krish Bhagat and Danish Malewar. Notably, MI are currently 10th on the points table after losing four of their five games. MI's only win came in the opener.

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Performance focus Need to play better cricket overall, says Pandya Pandya stressed on the need for his team to play better cricket overall. "Last game was tough for us as a group. We had to regroup and talk about what Mumbai Indians stand for and how we want to play. We win together, we lose together, but we need to play better cricket overall," he said. Despite their recent struggles, Pandya remains optimistic about his team's potential to bounce back in this match against Gujarat Titans.

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