IPL 2026: Can RR snap losing streak with LSG scalp?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final home fixture of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match is critical for the Royals, who are yet to win at their home ground this season - Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While LSG have been knocked out of the playoff race, RR can't afford another defeat to keep their hopes alive.

RR impact RR have edge despite winless streak in Jaipur The Jaipur pitch has been balanced, providing equal opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. It has been a high-scoring venue this season, with five of the six innings recording 200-plus runs. In the remaining one innings, RR perished for 152 while chasing 230 against Gujarat Titans. But the upcoming game presents RR an opportunity to score 220-plus runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal could make this happen. And the Jofra Archer-led bowling attack can easily choke the Super Giants.

LSG impact LSG's batters struggling; bowling a boon Batting has been a major concern for the Super Giants this season, with captain Rishabh Pant struggling to find his feet. Barring Mitchell Marsh, no other LSG batter has looked consistent. Despite a disappointing season, LSG are coming off a win against Chennai Super Kings. Fast-bowling has been their strongest department this season, and this can help them breeze past the Royals.

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