IPL 2026, RR vs MI: Will rain play spoilsport?
What's the story
The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season witnessed its first washout on April 6 (Monday). Rain marred Match 12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. The next match will see Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Will rain play a spoilsport here as well? As per reports, Guwahati will likely see scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Details
A look at weather report
According to AccuWeather, the Guwahati weather on April 7 will be cloudy with a "thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon." A late thunderstorm is also expected during the match, with the possibility of rain being 70%. The temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius. With overcast conditions, the team winning the toss will likely field first.
Record
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, RR have won 14 of their 30 IPL matches against MI, with the latter clinching the other 16. Though the five-time champions dominate the overall head-to-head record, RR have won four of their last six games against them. Notably, MI will play their first-ever match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.