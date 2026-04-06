IPL 2026: RR take on MI, eye hat-trick of  wins

A high-flying Rajasthan Royals unit will take on the Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The game is scheduled to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 7. RR has been in top form, winning both of their matches so far. On the other hand, MI suffered a defeat in their last match after clinching their season opener. Here is the match preview.

Match details Pitch report and other details The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is known for its batting-friendly surface that promotes high-scoring encounters. Spinners are expected to have a major say on this wicket, which is likely to offer turn and bounce. The team batting second has won four out of the last five matches at this venue. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Team analysis Hardik Pandya set to return for MI MI suffered a defeat in their last match against Delhi Capitals. They had posted 162 runs but were chased down easily by Delhi in just 18.1 overs. Regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the last game due to fitness issues, is likely to return. Despite the loss to DC, MI are studded with prominent names across all departments.

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RR RR have been on song RR have an experienced bowling unit, comprising of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Sandeep Sharma. Both their openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - have been among the runs this season. Dhruv Jurel, skipper Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer come next in the order. Though MI boast more prominent names than RR, the two sides are neck-to-neck in terms of team balance.

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Information Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, RR have won 14 of their 30 IPL matches against MI, with the latter clinching the other 16. Though the five-time champions dominate the overall head-to-head record, RR have won four of their last six games against them.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma. MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.