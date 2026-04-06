IPL 2026: RR take on MI, eye hat-trick of wins
What's the story
A high-flying Rajasthan Royals unit will take on the Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The game is scheduled to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 7. RR has been in top form, winning both of their matches so far. On the other hand, MI suffered a defeat in their last match after clinching their season opener. Here is the match preview.
Match details
Pitch report and other details
The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is known for its batting-friendly surface that promotes high-scoring encounters. Spinners are expected to have a major say on this wicket, which is likely to offer turn and bounce. The team batting second has won four out of the last five matches at this venue. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).
Team analysis
Hardik Pandya set to return for MI
MI suffered a defeat in their last match against Delhi Capitals. They had posted 162 runs but were chased down easily by Delhi in just 18.1 overs. Regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the last game due to fitness issues, is likely to return. Despite the loss to DC, MI are studded with prominent names across all departments.
RR
RR have been on song
RR have an experienced bowling unit, comprising of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Sandeep Sharma. Both their openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - have been among the runs this season. Dhruv Jurel, skipper Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer come next in the order. Though MI boast more prominent names than RR, the two sides are neck-to-neck in terms of team balance.
Information
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, RR have won 14 of their 30 IPL matches against MI, with the latter clinching the other 16. Though the five-time champions dominate the overall head-to-head record, RR have won four of their last six games against them.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma. MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.
Performers
Here are the key performers
The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Rohit has completed 7,159 runs from 274 matches at 29.95. Jaiswal has returned with 296 runs against MI at 42.28. Both of his IPL hundreds have come against the Mumbai-based team. Ravi Bishnoi, who claimed four wickets in his last outing, can challenge batters in the middle overs. 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been striking at 213.37 in the IPL.
Poll