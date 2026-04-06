Yashasvi Jaiswal owns multiple IPL centuries versus MI: Key stats 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 13 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Eyes will be on explosive RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a match-winning half-century against Gujarat Titans in his last outing. He also owns a stunning IPL record against MI. Here we decode the same.

Stats An average of 42.28 against MI As per ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal has batted eight times against MI in the IPL. He has returned with 296 runs in these games at an average of 42.28. His strike rate of 177.24 is the best among players with at least 250 runs against MI. Both of Jaiswal's IPL hundreds have come against MI. However, he has been dismissed five times under 15 in his other six outings against the five-time champions.

Information Two IPL tons before turning 23 In 2024, Jaiswal recorded his second century in the IPL, aged 22 years and 116 days. As per Cricbuzz, the dashing left-hander became the first-ever player to score two centuries in the IPL before turning 23. Only one other batter has multiple centuries against MI — KL Rahul (3).

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