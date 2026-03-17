Jasprit Bumrah is MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL: Key stats 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) , one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, will enter the 2026 season with a star-studded squad. The five-time champions have retained their core while adding new players through trades and auctions. Meanwhile, in Jasprit Bumrah , MI boast arguably the best bowler in T20 cricket going around. On this note, let's decode his stellar numbers in the IPL.

Career 183 scalps in IPL history Last season, Bumrah went past Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga to become MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL history. While Malinga finished with 170 scalps, Bumrah has claimed 183 wickets from 145 matches at an incredible average of 22.02, as per ESPNcricinfo. His economy is a decent 7.24. Bumrah, who debuted in IPL in 2013, has not represented any other franchise. Hence, his tally of 183 IPL scalps for MI is the most for a team in the league's history.

Information Where does Bumrah stand in the overall list? Overall, Bumrah is currently the joint-sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, alongside Dwayne Bravo. However, in terms of fast bowlers with the most wickets in the league, the MI talisman is only behind his former Indian teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who owns 198 scalps.

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Fifers Bumrah has multiple fifers for MI As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is the only player with multiple five-wicket hauls for MI in the IPL. His career-best returns for MI (5/10) came in 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The pacer's other fifer was against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024 (5/21). Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar, James Faulkner, and Jaydev Unadkat are the only other bowlers with more than one fifers in IPL history (2 each).

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Information Five hauls of four wickets or more There have been five instances of Bumrah scalping at least four wickets in an IPL match. Only Yuzvendra Chahal (9), Sunil Narine (6), and Kagiso Rabada (6) are ahead of him on this list. Harshal Patel is the only other bowler with five such hauls.

Feats Here are Bumrah's other feats Bumrah has also touched the 20-wicket mark in four editions. His best campaign came in 2020, where he took 27 wickets. He was a part of each of MI's five IPL triumphs, starting from 2013. Speaking of Bumrah's IPL bunnies, he has dismissed dashers like Rishabh Pant (7 times), Virat Kohli (5), and Glenn Maxwell (5) most often.