IPL 2026 schedule release delayed due to upcoming elections

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been delaying the announcement of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule. The cricket board awaits a clarification from the Election Commission of India regarding election dates in certain states. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been given a deadline of January 27 to finalize their home venues.

Venue considerations Election dates impact IPL 2026 schedule The BCCI is awaiting the Election Commission's announcement of poll dates in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala. This is crucial as Eden Gardens (Kolkata), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), and Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati) are potential IPL venues. The IPL governing council recently met virtually to discuss these matters and their impact on the upcoming season's schedule.

Venue disputes Venue decisions of RR, RCB As mentioned, the BCCI has given the Royals and RCB a week to finalize their home venues. While RR want to host matches in Pune, the Rajasthan government prefers Jaipur as the venue for IPL 2026. Meanwhile, RCB are considering Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium and Raipur as possible alternatives due to uncertainty over M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Conditional clearance Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium gets conditional approval for IPL matches The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been granted permission to host IPL and international matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. However, this clearance is "subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the government and concerned authorities." The BCCI has made it clear that without an "unconditional offer by the state government, with a proper capacity plan for the stadium" in 10 days, hosting IPL matches in Bengaluru would be difficult.

