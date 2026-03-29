IPL 2026: Shardul Thakur shines on Mumbai Indians debut

Spell

Thakur breaks crucial partnerships

KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen came out all guns blazing, smashing 68 runs in five overs. Being introduced in the Powerplay's final over, Thakur dismissed Allen on his second ball. In his next over, the MI pacer removed the dangerous Cameron Green. Thakur's final scalp was Rahane, who smashed a whirlwind half-century. The MI pacer finished with figures of 4-0-39-3.