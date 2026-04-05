IPL: Shreyas Iyer's knowledge of KKR gives PBKS strategic advantage

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in IPL 2026. The match will be special for PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, who knows the venue and his former team well. Having led KKR to their last IPL title in 2024, Iyer is familiar with both the strengths and weaknesses of his old franchise.

Strategic advantage Iyer's insights on KKR bolster PBKS's strategy Iyer's familiarity with KKR gives PBKS a strategic advantage. Assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves said the team has been precise in planning against KKR, thanks to Iyer's presence. "Shreyas has played with all the domestic players. He has been around with everyone, so particularly with KKR, it really does not make much difference," Gonsalves said in a press conference. "But yes, the planning that is there is very precise against KKR..."

Career progression Iyer led KKR to their last title in 2024 Iyer joined KKR ahead of the 2022 season but missed the next edition due to injury. He returned as captain in 2024 and led KKR to their 3rd title. However, the franchise chose not to retain him after that season. The experienced batter made a strong comeback by leading Punjab Kings to the final last season, proving his worth as a leader and player.

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Communication prowess Gonsalves praises Shreyas-Iyer Ricky Ponting partnership Gonsalves praised Shreyas Iyer's communication skills, calling them his biggest strength. He said, He has been very calm, very quiet. He has a very good ear. He listens to each player at length - that's his biggest plus point. Gonsalves also revealed that head coach Ricky Ponting and Shreyas are always on the same page with no rifts or differences in opinion between them.

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