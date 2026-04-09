IPL 2026: Shubman Gill fined for slow over-rate against DC

The IPL released a statement confirming the fine imposed on Gill - "Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs."

Summary

GT beat DC in Delhi

In a thrilling encounter at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, GT scored 210/4. Captain Shubman Gill led with an impressive 45-ball 70. Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar also scored fifties. In response, riveting hands from KL Rahul (92) and David Miller (41*) weren't enough for DC (209/8). In the final over, where 13 runs were required, Miller brought the equation down to 2 off the last two balls. He denied the single on the penultimate ball and eventually failed to get his side home.