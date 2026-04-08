IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans pip Delhi Capitals by one run

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Gujarat Titans (GT) picked up their first win. Delhi Capitals (DC) were stopped by GT in Match 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. GT scored 210/4 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with an impressive knock of 70 runs off just 45 balls. Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar scored fifties as well. In response, KL Rahul's 92 and David Miller's 41* weren't enough as DC (209/8) lost by one run.

Powerplay performance Buttler, Sundar score fifties for GT Buttler smashed 52 runs off just 27 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes in the process. He had got starts in GT's last two games, scoring 38 and 26. Notably, Buttler added a fifty-plus stand alongside Gill for the 2nd wicket. On the other hand, Sundar also contributed significantly to GT's total with his first IPL fifty, scoring a quick-fire 55 runs off just 32 balls. He added 104 runs alongside Gill for the 3rd wicket.

Captain's knock A captain's knock from Gill Gill, who missed the last game due to a neck muscle spasm, made a stunning return. He scored 70 runs off 45 balls, hitting four fours and five sixes in the process. Gill, who played a fine hand, was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the 18th over with GT being reduced to 183/3.

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Bowling breakdown How did the DC bowlers fare? For DC, Ngidi was the standout bowler, returning with figures of 1/24 in his four overs. The rest of the bowlers had an economy rate above eight. Mukesh Kumar (2/55) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/42) were the other two wicket-takers for Delhi. However, they went for plenty in their respective four-over spells with economy rates of 13.80 and 10.50 respectively. Axar Patel went wicketless in his three overs. Vipraj Nigam bowled one over and clocked 0/23.

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Buttler Buttler completes 600 T20 sixes; hammers 99th fifty Buttler attained a milestone of 600 T20 sixes. Buttler's 52 versus DC had three fours and 5 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler owns 13,961 T20 runs from 496 matches (467 innings) at 34.98. His strike rate is 146.24. He hit his 99th fifty in T20s (100s: 8). Buttler, known for his aggressive play, now owns 600 T20 sixes. He also has 1,273 fours.

Do you know? 5th batter in T20s with 600-plus sixes Buttler became the 5th batter in T20 history to hit 600-plus sixes. Chris Gayle (1,056), Kieron Pollard (982), Andre Russell (784), and Nicholas Pooran (712) are the other batters to smash 600-plus sixes.

IPL 25th half-century in the IPL for Buttler Buttler has played 124 matches in the IPL, representing three different sides. From 122 innings, he has amassed 4,236 runs at 39.96. He has smashed 25 fifties and 7 centuries. His strike rate is 149.57. Notably, he is closing in on 200 IPL sixes (192). In the ongoing season, he owns 116 runs from three matches at 38.66.

Gill Gill: 2,500 IPL runs for GT; 5,500 runs in T20s Gill's knock against DC had 5 sixes and 4 fours. Notably, he became the first batter to complete 2,500 IPL runs for Gujarat Titans (2,558). Gill averages 46.5 in GT colors. His strike rate reads 149.85. He has smashed 17 fifties (100s: 4). Gill also went past 5,500 runs in T20s. In 177 T20s (174 innings), Gill owns 5,521 runs at 37.05. He slammed his 33rd T20 fifty (100s: 6). 3,975 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL at 39.75. He owns 27 fifties and 4 centuries.

Sundar Sundar hits his 4th T20 fifty; maiden one in IPL Sundar's knock had six fours and two sixes. In 164 T20s (105 innings), Sundar raced to 1,577 runs at 20.21, as per ESPNcricinfo. He clocked his 4th T20 fifty. As many as 588 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 69 matches (48 innings). Sundar struck his maiden IPL fifty. He also surpassed 50 fours (51).

Chase How did DC's chase pan out? DC openers Pathum Nissanka and Rahul added 76 runs to lay a foundation in a stiff run-chase. Nissanka fell for a 24-ball 41 in the 9th over. Rahul held his fort with DC losing wickets at regular intervals. Rahul completed his fifty off 29 balls. He perished for 92 off 52 balls with Mohammed Siraj dismissing him. Miller took the game close for DC and at one stage, they needed two runs off two balls. However, he failed to deliver.

Information Nissanka chips in for DC Nissanka's 41 was laced with six fours and a six. In three IPL games this season, the Sri Lankan batter owns 86 runs at 28.66. His strike rate is 145-plus.

Rahul Rahul smashes his 41st half-century in IPL Rahul smashed 11 fours and 4 sixes during his stay. With this effort, he raced to 5,315 runs from 148 IPL games (139 innings) at 45.81. This was his 41st IPL fifty (100s: 5). For DC, Rahul has amassed 632 runs from 16 matches at 48.61, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 4th fifty in DC colors (100s: 1). Against GT, Rahul has smacked 341 runs from 7 matches at 56.83. He owns two fifties and a ton.

Information Rahul completes 700 fours in T20s Rahul added another feather to his cap, completing 700 fours in T20 cricket. He got to landmark with his 5th four. Rahul owns 706 fours in T20s in addition to hitting 336 sixes. He has amassed 8,218 runs at 42.36 (50s: 69, 100s: 7).

Miller Miller remain unbeaten on 41 Miller scored an unbeaten 20-ball 41 and almost pulled off a win. With this effort, Miller owns 3,139 runs from 144 IPL games (137 innings) at 36.5. Across two innings this season, the former GT ace has hit 62 runs (SR: 163.15). Overall in T20s, Miller has 11,947 runs from 560 T20s (508 innings) at 35.45. Miller is closing in on 550 T20 sixes (544). He hit three sixes in this contest.

Information Rashid Khan claims a three-fer GT spinner Rashid Khan bagged 3/17 from his 4 overs. In 522 T20s, Rashid owns 707 wickets at 18.47. In 139 IPL games, he owns 163 wickets at 23.62. Meanwhile, he has 24 scalps against DC at 20.7.

Information Prasidh wins the game for GT Prasidh, who ended with 2/52 from his 4 overs, was handed the final over. DC needed 13 runs to win and Prasidh defended the score. He took the vital wicket of Vipraj Nigam and then bowled a two dot balls to deny DC.

Records A look at the notable records As per Cricbuzz, this was the 4th instance of DC losing an IPL game by a one-run margin. 1-run defeats for DC in the IPL: vs CSK, Chennai, 2015 vs GL, Delhi, 2016 vs RCB, Ahmedabad, 2021 vs GT, Delhi, 2026 Meanwhile, GT clocked their narrowest win in the IPL by runs. Narrowest wins for GT (by runs): 1 run vs DC, Delhi, 2026 6 runs vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2024 7 runs vs LSG, Lucknow, 2023