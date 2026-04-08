Shubman Gill surpasses 5,500 runs in T20s: Decoding his stats

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill scored a fine knock of 70 off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match in Delhi witnessed GT score 210/4 in 20 overs with Gill leading the way. Notably, Gill went on to surpass 5,500 runs in T20s during his time at the crease. Here are his stats.

Information Gill races to 5,521 T20 runs; slams his 33rd fifty As per ESPNcricinfo, in 177 T20s (174 innings), Gill has raced to 5,521 runs at an average of 37.05. He slammed his 33rd T20 fifty (100s: 6). Gill owns 548 fours and 176 T20s sixes with his strike rate being 139.03.

IPL Gill's numbers in the IPL Gill's knock against DC had 5 sixes and 4 fours. Notably, he became the first batter to complete 2,500 IPL runs for Gujarat Titans (2,558). Gill averages 46.5 in GT colors. His strike rate reads 149.85. He has smashed 17 fifties (100s: 4). 3,975 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL at 39.75. He owns 27 fifties and 4 centuries.

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