IPL 2026, Washington Sundar floors DC with 32-ball 55: Stats

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar shone with a rapid 32-ball 55 against Delhi Capitals in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Sundar, who walked to bat in at number four, was part of a 104-run stand alongside skipper Shubman Gill for the 3rd wicket. GT went on to smash 210/4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Information A superb hand from Sundar Sundar was promoted to bat at number 4 and he delivered for his side. Sundar started on a fine note before showing his aggressive self and hitting some cracking shots. He completed a 30-ball fifty before getting out to pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Stand A partnership feat attained by Gill and Sundar As per Cricbuzz, Gill and Sundar's 104-run stand was the third time GT clocked a century-plus partnership for the 3rd wicket or lower. 100-plus century stands for 3rd wicket or lower for GT: 119 - Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford vs DC, Ahmedabad, 2025 106* - David Miller, Hardik Pandya vs RR, Kolkata, 2022 Q1 104 - Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar vs DC, Delhi, 2026*

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