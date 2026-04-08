IPL 2026, Washington Sundar floors DC with 32-ball 55: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar shone with a rapid 32-ball 55 against Delhi Capitals in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Sundar, who walked to bat in at number four, was part of a 104-run stand alongside skipper Shubman Gill for the 3rd wicket. GT went on to smash 210/4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Information
A superb hand from Sundar
Sundar was promoted to bat at number 4 and he delivered for his side. Sundar started on a fine note before showing his aggressive self and hitting some cracking shots. He completed a 30-ball fifty before getting out to pacer Mukesh Kumar.
Stand
A partnership feat attained by Gill and Sundar
As per Cricbuzz, Gill and Sundar's 104-run stand was the third time GT clocked a century-plus partnership for the 3rd wicket or lower. 100-plus century stands for 3rd wicket or lower for GT: 119 - Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford vs DC, Ahmedabad, 2025 106* - David Miller, Hardik Pandya vs RR, Kolkata, 2022 Q1 104 - Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar vs DC, Delhi, 2026*
Stats
Sundar hits his 4th T20 fifty; maiden one in IPL
Sundar's knock had six fours and two sixes. In 164 T20s (105 innings), Sundar has raced to 1,577 runs at 20.21, as per ESPNcricinfo. He clocked his 4th T20 fifty. As many as 588 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 69 matches (48 innings). Sundar struck his maiden IPL fifty. He also surpassed 50 fours (51).