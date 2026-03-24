IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wants GT pacers to be 'fierce'
What's the story
After missing the ICC T20 World Cup berth, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is gearing up for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of GT's season opener against Punjab Kings, Gill said he wants his pacers to be as fierce as their head coach, Ashish Nehra. The remark was made during a team event in Ahmedabad, where both Gill and Nehra were present.
Fierce bowling
Gill recalls Nehra's on-field intensity
Gill recalled Nehra's intense on-field style during his playing days. He said, "I do not want my fast bowlers to be calm. I want them to be fierce just like Ashu Pa was." The remark was made in reference to several videos of Nehra bashing fielders for dropping catches off his bowling, which have been widely shared online.
Bowling prowess
GT's strong pace attack
GT boasts a strong pace attack with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and India's Mohammed Siraj. They are supported by Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, and Jason Holder. Notably, Prasidh won the Purple Cap last season, taking 25 wickets from 15 games at an average of 19.52. Moreover, GT also have Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore as their spinners.
Team strategy
GT aim for second IPL trophy
Despite losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator, GT are aiming for their second title. Gill said his team's approach will be the same "determination, passion, and hunger" as previous seasons. He added, "Even last year, we had a very successful season. We did not win the trophy, but that does not take away from the brand of cricket we played."
Coach's comment
Nehra's humorous take on team strategy
Nehra also had a humorous take on his team's strategy, saying it's up to the players on the field to execute it while he sits outside. His response drew laughter from the audience. As mentioned, the Titans will kick off their season against last year's runners-up, PBKS, on March 31 in New Chandigarh.