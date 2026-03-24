IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wants GT pacers to be 'fierce'

After missing the ICC T20 World Cup berth, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is gearing up for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of GT's season opener against Punjab Kings, Gill said he wants his pacers to be as fierce as their head coach, Ashish Nehra . The remark was made during a team event in Ahmedabad, where both Gill and Nehra were present.

Fierce bowling Gill recalls Nehra's on-field intensity Gill recalled Nehra's intense on-field style during his playing days. He said, "I do not want my fast bowlers to be calm. I want them to be fierce just like Ashu Pa was." The remark was made in reference to several videos of Nehra bashing fielders for dropping catches off his bowling, which have been widely shared online.

Bowling prowess GT's strong pace attack GT boasts a strong pace attack with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and India's Mohammed Siraj. They are supported by Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, and Jason Holder. Notably, Prasidh won the Purple Cap last season, taking 25 wickets from 15 games at an average of 19.52. Moreover, GT also have Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore as their spinners.

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Team strategy GT aim for second IPL trophy Despite losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator, GT are aiming for their second title. Gill said his team's approach will be the same "determination, passion, and hunger" as previous seasons. He added, "Even last year, we had a very successful season. We did not win the trophy, but that does not take away from the brand of cricket we played."

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