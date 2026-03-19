IPL 2026: What can be Sunrisers Hyderabad's best XI?
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are running with one of the most lethal batting line-ups ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The team's identity changed drastically in 2024 with Pat Cummins at the helm. The batting line-up's aggressive approach broke several records. However, SRH will miss Cummins in the initial few matches this time, with Ishan Kishan standing in. Abhishek Sharma will be his deputy.
Squad
A look at their squad
Players retained: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, S Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Zeeshan Ansari. Players bought: Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, and Jack Edwards.
Batting
Head, Abhishek lead the charge
SRH boast one of the most destructive opening pairs in Head and Abhishek. And Ishan's presence at No. 3 forms an incredible top order. The middle order, comprising Nitish Reddy and Klaasen, has been further bolstered by the dangerous Livingstone. Aniket Verma is expected to be their finisher. He was backed by SRH for all 14 matches last season, having struck at 166.19.
Others
What about all-rounders and bowlers?
At the moment, Nitish Reddy appears to be SRH's only outright all-rounder who makes the Playing XI. Spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey can be brought in as an impact player. With Cummins absence and the preceding trade of Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants, SRH's bowling looks weak. Harshal, Unadkat, and Eshan Malinga will likely be their pacers, with Zeeshan Ansari as their specialist spinner.
Information
Probable XI for opening match
SRH's Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (captain and wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, and Eshan Malinga. Impact player: Harsh Dubey.