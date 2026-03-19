IPL 2026: What can be Sunrisers Hyderabad's best XI?

Batting

Head, Abhishek lead the charge

SRH boast one of the most destructive opening pairs in Head and Abhishek. And Ishan's presence at No. 3 forms an incredible top order. The middle order, comprising Nitish Reddy and Klaasen, has been further bolstered by the dangerous Livingstone. Aniket Verma is expected to be their finisher. He was backed by SRH for all 14 matches last season, having struck at 166.19.