IPL 2026: Can SRH's new leadership core ace the challenge?
What's the story
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season approaches, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) appear to be one of the most lethal sides on paper. The team's identity changed drastically in 2024 with Pat Cummins at the helm. The batting line-up's aggressive approach broke several records. However, SRH will miss Cummins in the initial few matches this time, with Ishan Kishan standing in. Abhishek Sharma will be his deputy.
Squad
A look at their squad
Players retained: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, S Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Zeeshan Ansari. Players bought: Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, and Jack Edwards.
Analysis
Explosive batting line-up; bowling looks weak
SRH boast one of the most destructive opening pairs in Head and Abhishek. And Ishan's presence at No. 3 forms an incredible top order. The middle order, comprising Nitish Reddy and Klaasen, has been further bolstered by the dangerous Livingstone. However, the trade of Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants could hurt them. The spin department also looks inexperienced after Adam Zampa's release. With Cummins already battling an injury, their fast-bowling resources are thin.
Campaign
SRH aim to bounce back
SRH, the IPL 2024 runners-up, were far from their best in 2025. The Orange Army won just six of their 14 matches, finishing sixth on the points table. Despite faltering, the Sunrisers had three centurions in Klaasen, Abhishek, and Ishan. Even Head was among the run-scorers. With the ball, both Cummins and Harshal took 16 wickets.
Information
SRH's likely XI for opening match
SRH's Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (captain and wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, and Eshan Malinga. Impact player: Harsh Dubey.