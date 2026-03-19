IPL 2026: Can SRH's new leadership core ace the challenge?

Analysis

Explosive batting line-up; bowling looks weak

SRH boast one of the most destructive opening pairs in Head and Abhishek. And Ishan's presence at No. 3 forms an incredible top order. The middle order, comprising Nitish Reddy and Klaasen, has been further bolstered by the dangerous Livingstone. However, the trade of Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants could hurt them. The spin department also looks inexperienced after Adam Zampa's release. With Cummins already battling an injury, their fast-bowling resources are thin.