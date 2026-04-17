IPL 2026: Can CSK maintain momentum against SRH in Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host Chennai Super Kings in Match 27 of IPL 2026. The second game of the Saturday double-header will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, starting 7:30pm IST. SRH have won two of their five matches so far, while CSK finally broke the shackles after winning their last two games. Can the Yellow Army maintain this momentum in Hyderabad?

Venue analysis Pitch report and conditions The surfaces at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium are usually conducive to run-scoring. SRH hammered 216/6 here in the last game against Rajasthan. However, pacers also extract early swing and bounce, especially in the evening games. According to AccuWeather, the Hyderabad weather will be clear during the match. There could be a 65% cloud cover, with the temperature around 27 degrees Celsius.

Team performance How SRH, CSK have fared SRH found two uncapped heroes in Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. The speedsters took four wickets each against RR and became household names. Meanwhile, skipper Ishan Kishan expressed his desire to do away with wicket-keeping to focus on captaincy. On the other hand, CSK got the Dewald Brevis boost, but an injury has ruled Khaleel Ahmed out of the tournament. Mukesh Choudhary is likely to replace him. MS Dhoni is unlikely to feature in this match too.

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Lineups A look at Probable XIIs SRH (Probable XII): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wicket-keeper), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, and Sakib Hussain. CSK (Probable XII): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, and Akeal Hosein.

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Information Here's the head-to-head record This head-to-head rivalry in the IPL is lop-sided, with CSK winning 15 of their 22 matches against SRH. While the Orange Army has won seven games, they have a 3-2 lead over CSK at home.

Milestones Milestones in sight Sanju Samson requires 111 more to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma is closing in on 2,000 IPL runs (currently at 1,945). His captain, Ishan Kishan, is four shy of completing 150 sixes in the tournament. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who continues to find his form this season, could touch the 200-six mark in T20s (193). He is also four short of completing 100 IPL sixes.