IPL 2026, SRH vs DC: Key player matchups

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. SRH currently sit fourth with three wins and three losses. They recently defeated Chennai Super Kings in a final-over thriller. Meanwhile, DC are coming off a win against second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here are the key player matchups.

#1 Abhishek Sharma vs Lungi Ngidi Abhishek Sharma rocked the CSK bowling attack by smashing a 15-ball half-century at home. He is expected to continue his onslaught against a star-studded DC line-up. It will be interesting to see if DC use Lungi Ngidi's variations to stop the SRH opening duo. According to ESPNcricinfo, Ngidi has dismissed Abhishek once in six T20 innings. And the latter's strike rate reads 144.44.

#2 Travis Head vs Axar Patel Despite getting starts, Travis Head hasn't quite fired this season. However, he is always one big shot away from getting his Midas touch. To stop his blitz, DC skipper Axar Patel could bowl in the Powerplay. Interestingly, the left-arm spinner has restricted Head's strike rate to a mere 90.9 across 11 balls in T20s. Axar has also dismissed Head once in three innings.

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