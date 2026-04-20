IPL 2026: SRH, DC clash in Hyderabad, eye top-three spot

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. The match will be held at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. At present, SRH sit fourth on the points table with three wins and three losses. They recently defeated Chennai Super Kings in a final-over thriller. Meanwhile, DC are coming off a win against second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Match specifics Pitch report and match conditions In IPL 2026, the home side SRH has defended totals in all three games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with two of those resulting in wins. While the pitch's nature has been batting-friendly so far, seamers extract swing in the first few overs. Notably, Hyderabad could see a shower in the afternoon, but rain is unlikely to affect the game. The weather could be cloudy during the match.

Team analysis SRH, DC have in-form batters SRH's batting has been led by Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and skipper Ishan Kishan. However, Travis Head is yet to make a significant contribution. Meanwhile, their pace attack relies on the uncapped Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. And DC's top order, comprising KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, has batted aggressively. However, Sameer Rizvi is facing a slump after some stellar knocks. Expect Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, and seamer Lungi Ngidi to continue their bright form.

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Lineups A look at Probable XIIs SRH (Probable XII): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Salil Arora (wicket-keeper), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, and Eshan Malinga. DC (Probable XII): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (captain), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar.

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Information Head-to-head record This head-to-head rivalry in the IPL, spanning 26 games, has been neck-to-neck so far. SRH have a slight 13-12 lead over DC (NR: 1). Even the win-loss record in Hyderabad is tied at 3-3.

Performers Players in spotlight Abhishek Sharma hammered a 15-ball half-century in his last outing against CSK. He requires nine more to complete 350 sixes in T20 cricket. His opening partner, Head, has scored just 143 runs from six games this season, much lower than his standards. Meanwhile, DC skipper Axar Patel is closing in on 2,000 IPL runs (currently at 1,945). Miller eyes the 12,000-run mark in T20s (at 11,986).