IPL 2026: These player battles can headline SRH-RR Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off in a highly anticipated Eliminator of the 2026 Indian Premier League . The match is scheduled to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. As both boast several match winners, an enticing contest is on the cards. Here we look at the player battles that can be on display in the upcoming contest.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Pat Cummins Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the pillar of RR's hopes as his 583 runs this season have come at a strike rate of 232.27, as per ESPNcricinfo. Moreover, his only hundred in IPL 2026 has come against SRH. The Sunrisers would not want to face his wrath once again. Skipper Pat Cummins must take the onus to challenge the 15-year-old in the powerplay. Cummins claimed brilliant figures worth 1/127 from fours in the game that saw Sooryavanshi hit the century.

#2 Donovan Ferreira vs Sakib Hussain If Sooryavanshi has powered RR with his heroics at the top, Donovan Ferreira has aced the finisher's role. His 267 runs have come at a strike rate of 170.06. Sakib Hussain, who has emerged as a solution for SRH's death-over woes, will look to contain the South African star. Ferreira has smashed Hussain for 28 runs off 13 balls this season while being dismissed once.

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#3 Jofra Archer vs Abhishek Sharma RR will be heavily dependent on Jofra Archer to contain SRH's dashing opener Abhishek Sharma. The in-form pacer, who has been sensational with the new ball this season, trapped Abhishek for a golden duck when these two sides met in Hyderabad last month. Overall in T20 cricket, Archer has conceded 62 runs across just 35 balls against Abhishek. This includes a solitary dismissal from seven innings.

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