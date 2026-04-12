IPL 2026: SRH host high-flying RR in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13. SRH, currently sixth on the points table, have just one win from four matches. On the other hand, RR are sitting pretty at the top of the table with four consecutive wins. Here is the match preview.

Match details Pitch report and other details The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for its high-scoring games due to a consistent bounce and true pace. It favors batters once they settle in, but also offers good pace and bounce for fast bowlers in the initial overs. Owing to the dew factor, the toss-winning skipper is likely to elect bowling. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Current form RR eye fifth consecutive win RR have been on a roll with players across all departments doing their bit. Their batting lineup, led by dashing openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been in explosive form, consistently putting pressure on opposition bowlers. Dhruv Jurel has also been among the runs at number three. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravi Bishnoi have done well for the team.

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SRH Bowling has been an issue for SRH The Orange Army, who are without the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins, have been let down by their bowlers. Owing to the same, they could not defend 220 in their last outing against Punjab Kings. The pace trio of Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat has struggled big time. In the batting department, the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen have been the stand-out performers.

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Information What is the head-to-head record? Out of 21 IPL matches played between these two sides, as per ESPNcricinfo, SRH have won 12 while RR have emerged victorious on nine occasions. The Orange Army has been particularly dominant at their home ground in Hyderabad, winning five out of six matches against RR. SRH have also won four of their last five games against the Royals.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs SRH (Probable XII): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat. RR (Probable XII): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.