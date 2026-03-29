IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians include Suryakumar Yadav as impact sub

MI's strategy for the match included debutant AM Ghazanfar and Ryan Rickelton at the top, instead of Quinton de Kock . Shardul Thakur was brought in to strengthen the batting order, while an additional spin option completed the bowling attack. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Captain's insight

Hardik Pandya says MI will bowl

MI's captain Hardik Pandya shared his thoughts on the match strategy. He said, "We are going to bowl. Looks like a good track, it appears greener than it used to." He added that this is their fortress and they have plenty of experience with a mix of youth in the team. "Rohit, Surya, Mitchell Santner - so there's no shortage of captains; I'm just excited to go out there and perform," he added.