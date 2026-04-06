Tim David equals this IPL record of AB de Villiers 

Tim David's explosive batting against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday not only propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a stunning win but also saw him equal a record held by some of the franchise's biggest hitters. Playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, David smashed eight sixes en route to his 25-ball 70*. The feat is now tied for the second-most number of sixes hit by an RCB player batting at No.5 or lower in an IPL match.

Record tie David joins these legends As per ESPNcricinfo, the record for the most sixes in this category is held by Yuvraj Singh, who had hit nine sixes against Delhi Capitals in 2014. David's eight sixes also match the tally set by AB de Villiers, who had achieved the same feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. All these three innings have been played at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, highlighting its reputation as a haven for aggressive strokeplay, especially during the latter stages of an innings.

Match details RCB post a massive total RCB posted a massive total of 250/3 in their IPL match against CSK on Sunday. The late surge was led by David, captain Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal scored 50 off 29 balls while David smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls. Patidar remained not out on an impressive score of his own at the end of the innings.

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Batting blitz A captain's knock from David David's innings was nothing short of a batting blitz. He struck eight sixes and three fours, scoring a whopping 30 runs in the penultimate over bowled by Jamie Overton. His partnership with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar was also worth noting as they put together a quickfire stand of 99 runs off 37 deliveries. This was David's second half-century in the IPL. His tally now includes 932 runs from 52 matches at a strike rate of 178.20.

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