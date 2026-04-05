IPL: Padikkal, David power RCB to highest-ever total against CSK
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammered a record-breaking 250-3 against Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The innings was powered by blazing knocks from Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Rajat Patidar, and Tim David. Notably, Patidar and David added 99 runs off just 35 balls. This is now the highest-ever total against CSK in IPL history.
Start
RCB excel despite patchy start
RCB openers Philip Salt and Virat Kohli struggled on a sticky surface after CSK elected to field. The latter even got a reprieve when Shivam Dube dropped his catch. While Kohli fell for an 18-ball 28, Salt upped the ante and took CSK to 51/1 in six overs. Dube brought the breakthrough, dismissing Salt (46 off 30 balls) in the 10th over.
Asault
RCB batter CSK bowlers
With Salt's departure, RCB were down to 93/2 in 10.4 overs. However, Padikkal's counter-attack propelled them past 150 in less than four overs. In the 15th over, Jamie Overton dismissed Padikkal, who scored a 29-ball 50. What followed was a nightmare for CSK. While Patidar got the strike for just 11 balls thereafter, David hammered a 25-ball 70* (3 fours and 8 sixes).
Information
David, Patidar nail finish
David, who took Overton and Noor Ahmad to cleaners, finished with a strike rate of 280.0. And skipper Patidar hammered 48 off 19 balls (1 four and 6 sixes). Their 99-run stand catapulted RCB to 250/3, the highest team total this season.
Milestone
David in elite club
According to Cricbuzz, David now has the joint second-most sixes from No. 5 or lower for RCB in the IPL, with AB de Villiers (8). This was his second half-century in the IPL. His tally includes 932 runs from 52 matches at a strike rate of 178.20. In 318 T20s, the Aussie all-rounder has raced past 6,200 runs. This was his 23rd T20I fifty.
Numbers
Notable numbers of Padikkal and Patidar
Padikkal smashed his 13th half-century in the IPL. He also smacked 61 in RCB's season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 76 matches, the left-hander has raced to 1,917 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130. He is closing in on 3,500 T20 runs. Meanwhile, Patidar now has 1,190 runs from 44 IPL games (SR: 158.45). He now eyes the 3,000-run mark in T20s.
Other stats
Other notable stats
RCB slammed 19 sixes, their third-most in an IPL innings. These are also the most sixes for any team against CSK. RCB hammered 97 runs in Overs 16-20, the joint second-most in this phase in an IPL innings (also DC vs GT in Delhi in 2024). This was the third 250-plus score by RCB in the IPL.