IPL: Padikkal, David power RCB to highest-ever total against CSK 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammered a record-breaking 250-3 against Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The innings was powered by blazing knocks from Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Rajat Patidar , and Tim David. Notably, Patidar and David added 99 runs off just 35 balls. This is now the highest-ever total against CSK in IPL history.

Start RCB excel despite patchy start RCB openers Philip Salt and Virat Kohli struggled on a sticky surface after CSK elected to field. The latter even got a reprieve when Shivam Dube dropped his catch. While Kohli fell for an 18-ball 28, Salt upped the ante and took CSK to 51/1 in six overs. Dube brought the breakthrough, dismissing Salt (46 off 30 balls) in the 10th over.

Asault RCB batter CSK bowlers With Salt's departure, RCB were down to 93/2 in 10.4 overs. However, Padikkal's counter-attack propelled them past 150 in less than four overs. In the 15th over, Jamie Overton dismissed Padikkal, who scored a 29-ball 50. What followed was a nightmare for CSK. While Patidar got the strike for just 11 balls thereafter, David hammered a 25-ball 70* (3 fours and 8 sixes).

Advertisement

Information David, Patidar nail finish David, who took Overton and Noor Ahmad to cleaners, finished with a strike rate of 280.0. And skipper Patidar hammered 48 off 19 balls (1 four and 6 sixes). Their 99-run stand catapulted RCB to 250/3, the highest team total this season.

Advertisement

Milestone David in elite club According to Cricbuzz, David now has the joint second-most sixes from No. 5 or lower for RCB in the IPL, with AB de Villiers (8). This was his second half-century in the IPL. His tally includes 932 runs from 52 matches at a strike rate of 178.20. In 318 T20s, the Aussie all-rounder has raced past 6,200 runs. This was his 23rd T20I fifty.

Numbers Notable numbers of Padikkal and Patidar Padikkal smashed his 13th half-century in the IPL. He also smacked 61 in RCB's season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 76 matches, the left-hander has raced to 1,917 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130. He is closing in on 3,500 T20 runs. Meanwhile, Patidar now has 1,190 runs from 44 IPL games (SR: 158.45). He now eyes the 3,000-run mark in T20s.