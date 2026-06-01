Tim David to miss RCB's IPL 2027 opener: Here's why

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been suspended from his team's IPL 2027 season opener. The decision comes after he was found guilty of violating IPL's Code of Conduct during the 2026 final against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The incident occurred when David aggressively threw an ice bag at umpire Nitin Menon during the 10th over of Gujarat's innings.

Sanction details Punishment by match referee Javagal Srinath David admitted to the offense and accepted the punishment handed by match referee Javagal Srinath. He was fined 50% of his match fees and received two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials. Notably, David scored a 17-ball 24 as RCB chased down 166 to win their second successive IPL title.

Code violation David's third Level 1 offense in IPL 2026 David was found to have violated Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which prohibits "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match." This was David's third Level 1 offense in IPL 2026.

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