Travis Head slams his third IPL half-century against KKR: Stats
What's the story
Travis Head gave Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) a blazing start against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2026 game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As SRH elected to bat, Head took the onus in the Powerplay. He consistently found boundaries despite losing Abhishek Sharma. As a result, SRH reached 100 within nine overs. Head has raced to three IPL half-centuries against KKR.
Knock
Head's blazing knock in Hyderabad
Head started by smashing Vaibhav Arora for 4 boundaries in the second over. He was unstoppable thereafter. The left-handed dasher took on even Sunil Narine before hammering Cameron Green for three successive boundaries. With a six off Varun Chakravarthy, Head brought up his 22-ball half-century in the seventh over. However, the former had the last laugh, dismissing Head in his next over.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Head smashed 61 off 28 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 3 sixes. This was his 10th half-century in the IPL, with two of those coming this season. The SRH opener also has a ton to his name. Head has raced to 1,469 runs from 48 IPL games at an average of 34.16. His strike rate is over 170 (170.41).
Information
Head against KKR
Head now has three half-centuries across seven games against KKR in the IPL. This tally includes 262 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 185.81. Head has struck 17 sixes and 25 fours against KKR.