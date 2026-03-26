IPL 2026: When will BCCI announce remaining schedule?
What's the story
As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The remaining schedule will be out within a few days, according to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. He told The Times of India, "We will announce the remaining IPL 2026 schedule in a few days' time." So far, only the first phase of the tournament, comprising 20 matches, has been revealed.
Tournament details
IPL 2026 to feature 74 matches
The IPL 2026 season will feature a total of 74 matches, not the previously mentioned 84. The BCCI's announcement comes as teams and fans await clarity on the rest of the season. The first phase of matches is scheduled between March 28 and April 12, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Twitter Post
IPL 2026: Official schedule of first phase
🚨 News 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 11, 2026
Presenting the schedule for the first 20 matches of #TATAIPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026 🗓️
Full schedule will be announced once poll dates are announced for three states set to undergo State Assembly elections.
More details ▶️… pic.twitter.com/8Iq492v8TE
Election impact
Delay in full schedule announcement
The delay in announcing the full IPL 2026 schedule is mainly due to assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. Notably, these states are set to host the IPL matches. However, now that the Election Commission has announced poll dates, the BCCI can finalize and announce the remaining fixtures for this season.
Rules continuity
Preparations for IPL underway
Despite the pending schedule, preparations for IPL 2026 are already underway. All 10 captains met at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, where they were briefed on tournament regulations by match referee head Javagal Srinath and umpires' panel chief Nitin Menon. The board has decided to retain all existing playing conditions, including the Impact Player rule, the two-bouncer provision, and the 60-second innings timer, among others.