IPL 2026 will feature 74 matches

IPL 2026: When will BCCI announce remaining schedule?

By Parth Dhall 02:06 pm Mar 26, 202602:06 pm

What's the story

As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The remaining schedule will be out within a few days, according to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. He told The Times of India, "We will announce the remaining IPL 2026 schedule in a few days' time." So far, only the first phase of the tournament, comprising 20 matches, has been revealed.