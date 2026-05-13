IPL 2026: Who is CSK's new signing Macneil Noronha?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently roped in Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Hadley Noronha as a replacement for the injured Ramakrishna Ghosh. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that they have written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and are awaiting approval to finalize Noronha's signing. Notably, Noronha won the prestigious MA Chidambaram Trophy at the 2026 BCCI Naman Awards.

Player profile Noronha had a stellar Maharaja Trophy season Noronha had a stellar season with the Mangaluru Dragons in their title-winning 2025 Maharaja Trophy run. He struck 253 runs in 13 matches at an impressive strike rate of 148.82, hitting 19 sixes during the season, according to Cricbuzz. The all-rounder also shone with his off-spin, taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.44. His best returns came in the final against Hubli Tigers, where he took two wickets for just 25 runs.

Rising star He was also called up to the Karnataka team With his stellar performances in the Maharaja Trophy, Noronha earned a call-up to the Karnataka side for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played three matches in the T20 tournament, scoring 58 runs and taking one wicket. The reward for his consistent performance came at the 2026 BCCI Naman Awards. He won the MA Chidambaram Trophy for being the highest run-getter in the 2024/25 U-23 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy.

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