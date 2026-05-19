IPL 2026: 3 reasons why PBKS could miss playoffs
What's the story
The race for the 2026 Indian Premier League playoffs is heating up. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans have already booked their berths. Punjab Kings are among the five sides still in contention for the remaining spot. PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, were earlier the top-ranked side after being unbeaten in seven games. However, six successive defeats have massively dented their campaign.
Paradox
Rare paradox for PBKS
PBKS earlier made history by winning six of their first seven games. One match was washed out. However, they are yet to taste victory ever since. The Kings, who could have been the first side to qualify, can now reach only 15 points. Even if they win their last league fixture, Rajasthan Royals will surpass them with two successive wins.
Fielding
Poor fielding dents PBKS' campaign
Never before has poor fielding derailed a side's campaign in an IPL season like this. According to ESPNcricinfo, PBKS' catch efficiency has been the poorest among all 10 teams. In their third defeat, poor catching allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach 235/4. Shashank Singh is among the players to drop multiple catches. Both Shreyas and head coach Ricky Ponting have lamented the dropped catches.
Bowling
Inconsistent bowling
While the PBKS top order has been putting in the hard yards, inconsistent bowling has hurt them. Arshdeep Singh remains PBKS' only bowler to have taken over 10 wickets in IPL 2026. Even he has leaked runs at nearly 10 an over. Their wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal, didn't complete his four-over quota in several games. And Marco Jansen has just seven wickets in 12 games.