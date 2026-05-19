IPL 2026: 3 reasons why PBKS could miss playoffs

The race for the 2026 Indian Premier League playoffs is heating up. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans have already booked their berths. Punjab Kings are among the five sides still in contention for the remaining spot. PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, were earlier the top-ranked side after being unbeaten in seven games. However, six successive defeats have massively dented their campaign.

Paradox Rare paradox for PBKS PBKS earlier made history by winning six of their first seven games. One match was washed out. However, they are yet to taste victory ever since. The Kings, who could have been the first side to qualify, can now reach only 15 points. Even if they win their last league fixture, Rajasthan Royals will surpass them with two successive wins.

Fielding Poor fielding dents PBKS' campaign Never before has poor fielding derailed a side's campaign in an IPL season like this. According to ESPNcricinfo, PBKS' catch efficiency has been the poorest among all 10 teams. In their third defeat, poor catching allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach 235/4. Shashank Singh is among the players to drop multiple catches. Both Shreyas and head coach Ricky Ponting have lamented the dropped catches.

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