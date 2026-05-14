IPL 2026: Why Varun Chakravarthy missed RCB clash in Raipur

Injury impact

Chakravarthy's absence has hurt KKR, says Nayar

After the match, Nayar said, "The Varun Chakravarthy part, we have done really well with the Sunny (Narine) and Varun combo, it is unfortunate that we have missed him a lot this season." Notably, Chakravarthy missed several games earlier in the season with multiple fractures. The KKR spinner was wicketless in his first three games this season. He then bounced back with 10 wickets in his next four games.