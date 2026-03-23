IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals await NOC for Mitchell Starc

According to the Delhi Capitals (DC) officials, pacer Mitchell Starc is yet to receive the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia (CA) for the 2026 Indian Premier League. The uncertainty comes as DC prepare for their season opener against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Starc was DC's second-highest wicket-taker last season, claiming 14 wickets in 11 games.

Fitness concerns Starc's fitness a concern Starc's availability was highlighted at a DC media interaction, headed by captain Axar Patel, cricket director Venugopal Rao, and head coach Badani. Venugopal Rao revealed that Starc's fitness is a major concern at this stage. He said, "Starc will come, we are just waiting for the NOC because his fitness is a concern. We are just waiting for it."

Aussie absences Other Australian players affected Starc isn't the only Australian player whose availability for IPL 2026 is in question. His teammates Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) will also miss the first few matches of their respective franchises due to injuries. The injured Jack Edwards (SRH) and Nathan Ellis (Chennai Super Kings) are already ruled out for the entire season.

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