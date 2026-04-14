IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni return in KKR match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to build on their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight. However, MS Dhoni 's participation continues to be uncertain. Dhoni has missed all of CSK's four matches this season due to a calf strain. He is likely to miss the fifth game as well.

Rehabilitation progress Dhoni hasn't proven his match fitness yet Despite the rehabilitation period set by CSK ending, Dhoni has not yet proven his match fitness. He has only batted in practice sessions with throwdowns from batting coach Michael Hussey and hasn't done any wicketkeeping drills. The 44-year-old has also not been traveling with the team for away matches this season.

Coaching perspective Dhoni's presence felt even when not playing CSK's head coach, Stephen Fleming, had said earlier that Dhoni is still very much a part of the team. "It is just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong," Fleming had said before an earlier game against Punjab Kings. According to ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni recently had a brief practice session at Chepauk. However, he is all but out of the KKR clash.

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