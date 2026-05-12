IPL 2026: MS Dhoni set to travel for LSG game

Former skipper MS Dhoni is set to board the flight with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent ahead of their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match is scheduled to take place at Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 15. However, booking the ticket doesn't necessarily mean that Dhoni will play in this particular match. Here are further details.

Injury update Dhoni's calf injury Dhoni had suffered a calf injury during a training session ahead of the season. The initial prognosis suggested he would be out for the first two weeks of the tournament. However, nearly two months into IPL 2026, Dhoni is yet to make his season debut. He hasn't traveled for the away games and also skipped home matches to avoid team distractions.

Return speculation The wait continues Despite his absence, there are growing speculations that Dhoni could feature in one of CSK's remaining league matches this season. Previously, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reiterated that Dhoni has been fit enough to bat for a long time. However, he is still not confident enough to play due to concerns over general athleticism and running power. Stephen Fleming, the head coach, had earlier said that a "setback" in recovery delayed Dhoni's return to action this season.

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Team dynamics CSK in contention for playoffs There have been indications from the CSK management that Dhoni is wary of fitting into the team and disrupting a winning combination. The Yellow Army is currently fifth in IPL 2026 standings. With a late flourish, they are in contention for the playoff spot. CSK's remaining league games are against LSG (away), Sunrisers Hyderabad (home), and Gujarat Titans (away).

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