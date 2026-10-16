MS Dhoni the player or mentor: What does CSK need?
What's the story
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's role at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has become an important question as the franchise looks to remain competitive while preparing for life beyond its legendary captain. His experience, tactical awareness and ability to influence teammates remain valuable, but his contribution with the bat is a separate consideration. For CSK, the challenge is finding the right balance. Here's more.
IPL 2025
Dhoni last appeared in IPL 2025
Dhoni was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
Notably, he replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain after 5 matches into the season. Gaikwad had suffered a hairline fracture on his elbow and was ruled out for the season remainder.
CSK went on to finish last in IPL 2025 with 8 points from 14 matches.
Information
Dhoni didn't take part in IPL 2026
Dhoni did not feature for CSK during the IPL 2026 season due to a calf injury and subsequent thumb injury. For the first time Dhoni went on to miss an entire season in the IPL.
Do you know?
Decision is with Dhoni for IPL 2027
CSK will be happy to have Dhoni as a player for the upcoming IPL 2027 season and the decision is completely up to him. CSK appointed Zaheer Khan as the head coach after Stephen Fleming left the role and joined England's Test set-up.
Mentor
Dhoni the mentor: A resource CSK cannot ignore
Dhoni's presence in the dressing room can help emerging players understand match situations and develop the composure required at the highest level.
As a mentor, Dhoni could share tactical insights without having to carry the same responsibilities on the field.
This arrangement would allow CSK to benefit from his cricketing intelligence while giving their next generation greater opportunities to take ownership of the team.
Player
At 45, Dhoni perhaps should move on as a player
Dhoni's value as a player extends beyond the runs he scores.
His understanding of pressure situations, ability to read bowlers and composure during tense finishes can influence matches.
Behind the stumps, his sharp observations and tactical suggestions also help the team make important decisions.
However, Dhoni bats deep of late and didn't play IPL 2026. At 45, he perhaps should open doors for newcomers.
Conclusion
Conclusion: What could be ideal?
CSK should continue to value Dhoni as a player if his fitness, performances and tactical contribution justify a place in the playing XI.
At the same time, the franchise should maximize his influence as a mentor, regardless of how much he features on the field.
The ideal outcome could be perhaps having Dhoni within the CSK set-up and giving him the room to express.