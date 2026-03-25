IPL: Presenting batters with most sixes in 20th over

The flamboyance of T20 cricket has enhanced the role of providing finishing touches with the bat. It has become prominent with each passing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Albeit well past his prime, legend MS Dhoni emerged as the flag-bearer of finishers in the cash-rich league. He leads the list of batters with the most sixes in the 20th over (IPL).

#1 MS Dhoni: 72 sixes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran batter Dhoni leads this tally by miles. A prime Dhoni and his knockout punches in the death overs are still a bowler's nightmare. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has hammered 72 sixes across 112 innings in the match's final over. His strike rate shoots to 243.22 in this record. Dhoni has scored 844 runs off 347 final-over balls.

#2 Kieron Pollard: 33 sixes Former Mumbai Indians batter Kieron Pollard is a distant second on this list with 33 maximums. Across 62 IPL innings where he batted in the final over, the former all-rounder scored at a strike rate of 214.28. His tally also includes 26 fours. Notably, Pollard has racked up 405 runs off just 189 balls in this regard.

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