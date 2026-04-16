IPL 2026: CSK lodge complaint over 'Dosa, idli, sambar' song

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lodged a complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over a controversial song played during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5, as per Indian Express. The track "Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney," often used in memes about South Indian stereotypes, was played before CSK's innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Official response CSK MD condemns DJ's comments CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan condemned the DJ's comments at the stadium. He said, "The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players." Viswanathan confirmed that they have written to BCCI requesting an investigation into the matter.

Background History of the song and controversy The song in question, originally composed by musician Gana Appu, has a history and is often associated with CSK-RCB matches and social media. The controversy started last year when RCB shared a video of their wicketkeeper Vidarbha's Jitesh Sharma singing "Dosa, idly, sambar, chutney, chutney." He was subsequently trolled by CSK fans. In response to this incident, CSK management instructed their DJ not to make any comments against opposition players or fans.

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Additional complaint CSK management object to DJ's comments on PA system Along with the song, CSK management has also objected to comments made by the DJ on the public address system after their players were dismissed during the April 5 match. They believe that DJs should create a positive atmosphere by cheering big hits and wickets, not undermine or insult rivals. "They are not there to undermine the rivals or insult them," a CSK official said.

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