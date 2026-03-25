IPL: Presenting Indian pacers with most wickets in Powerplay

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. While explosive batters will once again have the spotlight, early breakthroughs with the new ball remain just as decisive. The fielding restrictions often make or break the match. Here's a look at the Indian pacers who have aced the Powerplay (IPL).

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 79 wickets Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the most Powerplay wickets in IPL history. According to ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm seamer has snapped up 79 wickets at an average of 31.56 in this phase. His tally includes an economy rate of 6.46, incredible for a fast bowler. Only one other bowler has taken 70-plus wickets in the Powerplay - Trent Boult (72).

#2 Deepak Chahar: 66 wickets Over the years, Deepak Chahar's stocks have risen in the IPL. He is among the few bowlers who viciously swing the new ball both ways. Chahar first came to the fore in the 2018 season, when CSK regularly used him in the first six overs. The right-arm pacer has taken 66 wickets of his 88 IPL wickets in this phase (ER:7.99).

Advertisement